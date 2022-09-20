Pop tabs for Grayson: Motorcycle club brings cancer patient closer to goal

Grayson Chapeau told every member of the Militiamen Veterans Motorcycle Club to line up to give him a hug Saturday morning.

Veterans clad in leathers, boots, bandanas and militiamen jackets gathered around the 12-year-old, who wore a club vest, “Fight the Good Fight” T-shirt and glasses with an Iron Man patch. It was the third year both parties met to hand over hundreds of soda pop tabs.

Chapeau, known as the “Pop Tab Kid,” has collected tabs for about five years. This year, his goal is 3,000 pounds of tabs to donate to the Ronald McDonald House in Denver, which houses families of children in in-patient care as they receive treatment for cancer. It was never a house Chapeau’s family stayed in, but they understand the fight against cancer all too well.

Chelsey Chapeau, Grayson’s mom, said her son was diagnosed with an astrocytoma, a malignant tumor of the brain, when he was four years old in October 2014. Three and a half weeks prior, Grayson started vomiting on and off, a symptom of brain cancer.

On Oct. 10, 2014, Grayson was non-responsive.

“He wouldn’t wake up and he was very much still in survival mode,” Chelsey said.

Grayson was taken to Rapid City Regional Hospital, now Monument Health. The next morning, he was life-flighted to the Minneapolis Children’s Hospital where he underwent surgery and ended up with hydrocephalus. Grayson received an external drain to relieve the pressure that was building up on the ventricles of his brain.

After a biopsy, the Chapeaus learned Grayson was battling brain cancer by his thalamus, a dangerous spot for any operation.

The doctors presented them options, which included radiation and chemotherapy.

Chelsey said she asked what would happen if they didn’t do anything.

“He said, then you would slowly see him decline even more and more and see the same symptoms that we had been seeing for three and a half weeks,” she said. “It would get to the point where he would just not wake up one morning or one night after a nap. My husband and I both decided that we had no other option but to go forward and do radiation and chemo.”

After treatment in Minneapolis and a targeting drug every three months, the Chapeaus decided to move treatment to Denver in 2017. The tumor reduced in size and Grayson went about 20 months without any medicine or medication.

In October 2019, Grayson went back in for a scan that showed the tumor had grown significantly and there was no option but to do a laser surgery, which was an MRI guided surgery with a robotic arm. Chelsey said it had never been done before.

In 2020, the tumor was still growing and Grayson was able to do radiation again over Christmas break. Chelsey said in April 2021, Grayson started having double vision. He started having headaches, too.

“Which is always a really scary indication of something happening when you have brain cancer,” she said.

In October 2021, Chelsey said Grayson woke up from a nap and it looked like he had a mini stroke.

“His pupils were fully dilated and were not reacting to light, and I freaked out,” she said.

The family returned to Denver. Chelsey said it was like deja vu. At the hospital, Grayson had a seizure and he was taken to Omaha. He was later transported to Denver.

Chelsey said they stayed in the hospital 26 days, the longest amount of time they’ve ever needed to stay over seven years. She said the past year has been the hardest.

“Grayson has been the toughest kid I know,” she said.

Grayson has had to do a lot of physical therapy and occupational therapy, learning to use a walker and later a wheelchair, and he’s received hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

Despite the challenges cancer brought, Grayson has never been “the kid with cancer.” Instead, he focuses on helping people have a great day, choosing joy and collecting pop tabs.

Chelsey said the pop tab collection began after one of her friends asked her to bring pop tabs to the Ronald McDonald House in Minneapolis. She said Grayson was intrigued and wanted to collect and donate them. The first year, the family collected 88 pounds.

The next year, he set a goal of 100 pounds of pop tabs. Grayson recruited his classmates and through word of mouth, they collected 433 pounds.

“We were floored,” she said. “Of course you can’t stop, you’re already in, so he set another goal for 500 pounds.”

They ended up with 867 pounds. In October 2019, he set a goal for 1,000 pounds and collected 1,700 pounds. The next year, his goal was one ton, or 2,000 pounds. They raised 2,677 pounds, or about 3.5 million soda pop tabs. Students in Oklahoma City collected and donated them, and over the years, the Chapeaus were joined by the Militiamen Veterans Motorcycle Club.

The club joined around 2019 after Randy Houghton reached out to the family. He said he had a good friend who had a daughter diagnosed with leukemia and ended up beating it.

“Ever since that, child cancer has kind of been stuck to me and it scares me,” he said. “I want to do everything I can to support (fighting it) and help it.”

Houghton said a former club member came to him and said they should save their tabs, told him about Grayson and brought it back to his chapter. The first year, the club raised around 40 pounds. The second year they raised about 90 words and the club donated about 150 pounds Saturday.

The second year Tye Roy took over the collection from Houghton. Roy said he has made a special connection with Grayson and the Chapeaus. He said his brother died of cancer.

Roy said when he met Grayson, his heart melted. He said Grayson has taught him his phrase of making today great.

“I think there’s a life lesson in that for everyone, and if we choose to everyday, get up and make that our motto for the day, I think that will make the world a better place,” he said. “We need more of that right now, especially in our country.”

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month and the color that represents that is gold.

Soda pop tabs can be donated throughout the Black Hills. Locations and more information can be found on the “Prayers for the Pop Tab Kid” on Facebook.