Pop-up shelter finds a home at Rapid City church

What started with lunch on a cold day has grown into a temporary homeless shelter at the Woyatan Lutheran Church in Rapid City.

The shelter was started by Chris White Eagle, president of Woyatan’s Wambli Ska ministry. He said the shelter has served more than 2,240 meals since it opened Jan. 1 and served more than 620 unhoused relatives. The shelter serves three meals a day.

White Eagle said the shelter typically has about 80 people using its services at any given time and 14 volunteers. The shelter doesn’t allow alcohol and masks are required indoors, which hasn't discouraged visitors.

“They just want love. At the end of the day, they just want to feel that someone loves them,” he said. “We all need to play our part, and we’re all just a little piece in this bigger puzzle.”

Wambli Ska is working with Journey On, Volunteers of America, Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board, NDN Collective and Creek Patrol to make the shelter possible.

Journey On is a street outreach organization that partners with the city to connect the homeless to resources. It has been able to help some families find shelter with Volunteers of America and connect individuals to treatment if they request it.

White Eagle said it started when he reached out to Woyatan Pastor Jonathan Old Horse about serving lunch on New Year's Eve at Woyatan Lutheran Church on Anamosa Street when it was below zero outdoors. He said he saw a Journey On street outreach team with a group of homeless individuals who were asking where to go since many places were closed due to the holiday.

He said seeing the turnout for lunch that day led to the pop-up shelter as temperatures remained frigid in Rapid City.

“It’s one of those things you do and you ask for forgiveness later, it’s the morally right thing to do,” he said. “At the end of the day, we were in over our heads. At the same time, I could sleep with myself at the end of the day knowing we were doing all we can to make sure no one dies.”

He said the first two days of the shelter was a lot of trial and error, but they’ve since gotten their feet underneath themselves now. Those who stayed at the shelter have to be there by 7 p.m. to claim their bed if they stayed the night prior. If it isn’t claimed, it’s open to anyone else.

White Eagle said Wambli Ska received permission to keep the shelter running as long as possible and plans to stay inside the church building. He said they’re not trying to replace services, but they are trying to help with any overflow from other shelters.

He also hopes to add a soup kitchen. He said there are currently no firm plans, but they’re looking into a three-month lease on the north side of town.

Although the weather is predicted to warm up over the next week or two, White Eagle said winter is far from over and they plan to keep the doors open.

Anyone interested in donating or volunteering can contact White Eagle at 605-787-8918.

