Pope Francis defrocks former Rapid City priest convicted of child sexual abuse

Laicization is the most strict punishment. The process is conducted by the Vatican and means while technically still a priest, the priest lives his life as a lay person, Gruss said.

Before the pope's announcement it was unclear what would happen to Praveen once he returned to India.

Praveen, who is incarcerated at the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield, has an initial parole date of July 3, 2021, according to the Department of Corrections.

If the parole board grants parole it could ask U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to immediately deport Praveen or first have him first serve parole in any state, the sentencing judge said.

ICE has had an administrative arrest warrant and immigration detainer on Praveen since February 2019, the agency told the Journal last year. A detainer means ICE has asked local law enforcement to notify the agency before Praveen is released and hold him until ICE can take him into its custody. ICE may then decide to deport him.