Popping the cork on a new business

A new wine, beer and tapas bar is coming to Rapid City. BIN 605 Beer Wine & Tapas will celebrate its grand opening on Friday.

The menu will include 29 wines available by the glass, 42 wines available by the bottle only, 16 beers on tap, canned beer, flatbread, meat and cheese boards, and bread and olive oil. Husband-and-wife duo Canada Salter and Jeff Salter combined their forces to create BIN 605 in southwest Rapid City at 2001 Hope Court.

Canada said it’s her passion for business and Jeff’s passion for wine that combined to create the wine and tapas bar.

“He’s kind of taking care of the wine and food side, and I’m taking care of the rest,” Canada said.

The couple has been married for four years. Jeff’s parents were military members and he’s lived in Rapid City since the 1980s. Canada moved to Rapid City 12 years ago. Her parents were raised in South Dakota, and she owned a second home in the city when she lived in Las Vegas as an owner of an insurance agency. Before that business, she worked as a district manager of 15 salons.

Canada currently owns seven nail salons in South Dakota — three in Rapid City, three in Sioux Falls and one in Spearfish. A Perfect 10 Nail & Beauty Bar locations are combination nail salons and bars where customers can sit at the bar and have a glass of wine while getting a manicure. Canada opened her first location after a bad experience at a nail salon.

“After that experience, I was like, ‘That’s it. I’m opening a nail salon, but it’s going to be everything that I’m looking for from the customer standpoint,’” she said.

Canada said the idea for BIN 605 came from the same place that her idea for her nails bars started — a personal need. She and Jeff enjoy visiting wine bars when they travel, and they felt that Rapid City was lacking in options.

“I feel like if you develop a business from a personal standpoint, something you personally want or need, it gives you that customer perspective,” she said. “There’s nowhere to get a really good meat and cheese tray and find more boutique-y wines. We don’t have just the run of the mill wines that everybody has. You come here, and it’s an absolute experience.”

Jeff previously owned a wine, beer and liquor store in Rapid City, and his connection to wine stretches back to his parents, who had lived in Reno, Nevada and Napa Valley. They had friends who shared their interest in wine.

“They were all big time wine people, so I got to learn a lot from them just hanging out, and it’s kind of just gone from there,” Jeff said.

When selecting wines for BIN 605, Jeff and Canada’s goal was to carry wines that are less common and more “boutique-y.”

“We wanted something different where you can’t go to Target and buy it off the shelf,” Jeff said. “There are a lot of boutique-y wines, so they’re smaller wineries that only produce a small amount of wine, not hundreds of thousands of cases of wine that they ship out all over the country, so it’ll be unique and different for people when they come out.”

BIN 605 will also offer live local music from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Their hours are Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com —

