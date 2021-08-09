 Skip to main content
Porcupine man sentenced to 20 years for molesting two girls
Porcupine man sentenced to 20 years for molesting two girls

Courts

A 73-year-old South Dakota man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for sexually molesting two young girls five years ago.

Leonard Brings Plenty, of Porcupine, pleaded guilty in December 2020 to abusive sexual contact. He was accused of molesting a 4-year-old girl and 6-year-old girl in 2016 at his residence on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Viken also ordered Brings Plenty to serve five years of supervised released.

The case was investigated by the FBI.

