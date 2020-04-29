Pork plant closures put pig producers in precarious position

“It’s an emotional, gut-wrenching thought to have, but it’s the responsible thought to have if the welfare of the animals is going to suffer anywhere along that chain,” Oedekoven said. “And that may be the sow that needs room to gestate, it might be a piglet that needs room to grow, it could be the finished hog that’s just flat out of space to grow anymore.”

If the processing slowdown doesn’t reverse course soon, many producers will start having to euthanize market-weight hogs between May 1 and May 15, Oedekoven said. He noted that, so far, no producer has reported euthanizing large numbers of hogs.

But the situation has only gotten worse over the past week. The Sioux Falls Smithfield plant was processing around 19,000 hogs per day before shutting down indefinitely on April 12. Within days, Smithfield announced the closure of two other plants in different states. Then, on April 20, a JBS pork processing plant in Worthington, Minn., that was processing 20,000 hogs per day also shut down due to COVID-19 infections.