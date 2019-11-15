A little girl with a messy room is back to get 10,000 kids excited about reading.
The second Porter the Hoarder Reading Program is happening this week in public elementary schools throughout the Black Hills. First-graders are each receiving a free copy of the book “Porter the Hoarder and the Ransacked Room” they can keep, take home and read with their parents. Porter the Hoarder book readings and special events were held in Deadwood, Custer and Hill City this week, followed by a group reading event today in Rapid City.
The reading program is a family-engagement project created by Black Hills Reads, with support from the South Dakota Statewide Family Engagement Center.
Porter the Hoarder is the star of a book that invites young readers to help Porter clean her room and decide what stays and what gets thrown away. Author Sean Covel of Deadwood — who is perhaps best known as a producer of the 2004 comedy “Napoleon Dynamite” — and illustrator Rebecca Swift of Bridgewater created Porter the Hoarder as a fun, sassy way to get kids and parents reading together.
The Porter the Hoarder Reading Program launched in January, providing copies of the “Ransacked Room” book to 2,400 first-graders. This fall, the program has expanded and 10,000 first-graders across South Dakota are receiving the book — 3,000 of those in the Black Hills. Next year, Covel said, the goal is to distribute 15,000 books — one for every first-grader in South Dakota. The book is sparking interest in private schools and the home-school community, too.
“We’re going into the schools and we send those kids back just electric with excitement. These events have been hectic, exciting and awesome,” Covel said. “It gets a heck of a lot more books into the hands of kids.”
When Porter the Hoarder was first introduced in schools in January, “we really hoped kids would like the book. We hoped that families would read the book,” Covel said. “When we got the feedback, we found out that 96% of teachers said it was successful in increasing excitement about reading.”
Covel and Swift began hearing from parents, too. “As soon as kids came home, they demanded to sit down and read Porter, and they read it front to back and then they read it again, and we hoped that would happen,” Covel said. “And then something happened that we didn’t expect — kids started reading it to their parents and then they started reading it to their siblings. It did the thing we dreamed of, to build that habit of reading that fits into a busy schedule.”
“Porter the Hoarder and the Ransacked Room” is intentionally designed to be short — fewer than 600 words — so kids and parents can read it together in just a few minutes. According to begintoread.com, literacy is a learned skill, and illiteracy is passed along by parents who cannot read or write.
“The connection of parents (reading to) children creates such a secure foundation from which they can build social skills and reading skills,” Covel said.
Building strong literacy skills is life-changing. Statistics on begintoread.com indicate that two-thirds of children who can’t read proficiently by fourth grade will end up on welfare or in jail. According to the Department of Justice, “The link between academic failure and delinquency, violence, and crime is welded to reading failure.” More than 70% of inmates in America’s prisons cannot read above a fourth-grade level.
“We know economically disadvantaged families have a hard time buying children’s books. We had at least one crying teacher at every school and a lot of times it was (because of) a similar story of a student saying, ‘I finally get my own book,’” Covel said.
Porter has generated such a buzz that some schools are creating Porter-themed events in their classrooms, and the South Dakota Department of Education created supplemental programs to go with Porter the Hoarder, Covel said.
For information about Porter the Hoarder, go to porterthehoarder.com.