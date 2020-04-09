Portion of Badlands closed in response to COVID-19 guidelines

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Badlands National Park is announcing changes to implement the latest guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, and local and state authorities to promote social distancing. As of April 6, the Ben Reifel Visitor Center, park entrance stations and the south unit of Badlands National Park are closed until further notice. The park roads, overlooks, and trails in the north unit will remain open to the public, because maintaining social distancing is possible in those areas.

Park information and updates are available online at nps.gov/badl and on social media on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

The health and safety of visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at Badlands National Park is the number one priority. The National Park Service is working with the federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation. We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website and social media channels.