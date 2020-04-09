Portion of Badlands closed in response to COVID-19 guidelines

Badlands National Park is announcing changes to implement the latest guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, and local and state authorities to promote social distancing. As of April 6, the Ben Reifel Visitor Center, park entrance stations and the south unit of Badlands National Park are closed until further notice. The park roads, overlooks, and trails in the north unit will remain open to the public, because maintaining social distancing is possible in those areas.
Park information and updates are available online at nps.gov/badl and on social media on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.
The health and safety of visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at Badlands National Park is the number one priority. The National Park Service is working with the federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation. We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website and social media channels.
The NPS urges visitors to do their part when visiting a park and to follow CDC guidance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases by maintaining a safe distance between yourself and other groups; washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze; and most importantly, staying home if you feel sick.
For high-risk populations, such as the elderly and people with underlying conditions, we ask that they take extra caution and follow CDC guidance for those at higher risk of serious illness.
Updates about NPS operations will be posted on nps.gov/coronavirus. Please check with individual parks for specific details about park operations.
