The Pennington County Board of Commissioners is now accepting applications from individuals who are interested in serving on the Rapid City Area Air Quality Board. One member at large is needed to fill a three-year term running through 2022.
The position is voluntary and there is no compensation. Board members are expected to attend the four regularly scheduled meetings during each year, as well as any special meetings which may be called if needs arise. Eligible individuals shall be residents of or work in the Air Quality Control Zone.
Submit a citizen interest form describing qualifications and background to the Pennington County Board of Commissioners by 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15. Please include your agency or community affiliation (if applicable), your particular interests as related to a board of this kind, and what you can contribute to such a board. You may also submit supporting information such as a resume. Citizen interest forms can be found on the County website at http://www.pennco.org/boardopenings.
For additional information, contact the Air Quality Division at 394-4120.