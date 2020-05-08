Positive tests spike due to mass testing event

The spike in new coronavirus cases officials expected due to the mass testing event in Sioux Falls began Friday. South Dakota reported 239 new positive tests related to 1,179 tests completed Thursday. The state has been testing around 300 people per day. On Thursday, almost 700 tests were completed. On Friday, that number increased again.
These numbers are only the beginning. State Epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton said he expected elevated numbers of cases throughout the weekend as the 3,628 tests completed at Sioux Falls Washington High School this week are processed.
"We expect to see elevated numbers this weekend, but hopefully we are through all of those tests by Monday and contact tracing can begin," Dr. Clayton said Friday.
A positive note from Friday's report was that no new deaths were reported. There were 41 recovered patients Friday leaving 1,044 active cases out of 3,144 total positive tests so far in the state.
Pennington and Meade counties each reported one new case. There are now seven active cases in Pennington County and two in Meade. Todd, Clark, Hughes and Lake counties each had one positive test Friday and Clay County reported two.
Moody County had three new positive tests, Lincoln added nine and Brown County continued a spike with 14. Minnehaha County, the home of the mass testing event, reported an increase of 203 positive cases. There have been 2,535 cases in Minnehaha County with 8,000 tests completed. That number will increase to more than 10,000 over the weekend.
With the new cases in Minnehaha County, Clayton said the state is still trying to determine which positive tests are from the mass testing event and which ones are from the normal testing that has continued in the county.
As the Smithfield plant reopens in Sioux Falls, DemKota Beef in Aberdeen is now reporting 61 positive cases out of the 107 cases in Brown County.
Clayton said Brown County does have community spread but their numbers are due to several factors.
"Positive test results are a byproduct of the number of tests being done," Clayton said. Brown County has the fourth highest number of tests in the South Dakota.
There were 11 patients hospitalized Thursday and the total current hospitalizations increased to 76.
When it comes to testing overall, the mass testing events on the east side of the state have brought South Dakota in line with many surrounding states.
South Dakota has completed 21,293 tests through Friday resulting in 3,144 cases. That is 24.05 tests per thousand population. More than half of the tests completed in South Dakota come from Minnehaha, Brown and Lincoln counties.
North Dakota has completed more than twice that percentage with 53.57 tests per thousand. They have completed 40,867 tests with 1,271 cases.
The other surrounding states trail South Dakota in percentage of its population tested.
Nebraska has completed 40,482 tests with 7,190 cases for a rate of 20.93 tests per thousand. Wyoming has completed only 12,007 tests with 635 positive at a rate of 20.75 tests per thousand people in the state. Montana is similar to South Dakota with 20,247 tests but only 457 cases - showing the effect of the Smithfield outbreak on South Dakota's numbers. Montana has tested 18.95 people per thousand population.
Minnesota has completed 101,270 tests with 10,088 cases at a rate of 17.95 tests per thousand people in the state. Finally, Iowa has completed 70,261 tests with 11,457 cases and a rate of 22.70 tests per thousand.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.