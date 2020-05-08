Positive tests spike due to mass testing event

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The spike in new coronavirus cases officials expected due to the mass testing event in Sioux Falls began Friday. South Dakota reported 239 new positive tests related to 1,179 tests completed Thursday. The state has been testing around 300 people per day. On Thursday, almost 700 tests were completed. On Friday, that number increased again.

These numbers are only the beginning. State Epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton said he expected elevated numbers of cases throughout the weekend as the 3,628 tests completed at Sioux Falls Washington High School this week are processed.

"We expect to see elevated numbers this weekend, but hopefully we are through all of those tests by Monday and contact tracing can begin," Dr. Clayton said Friday.

A positive note from Friday's report was that no new deaths were reported. There were 41 recovered patients Friday leaving 1,044 active cases out of 3,144 total positive tests so far in the state.

Pennington and Meade counties each reported one new case. There are now seven active cases in Pennington County and two in Meade. Todd, Clark, Hughes and Lake counties each had one positive test Friday and Clay County reported two.