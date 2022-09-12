 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Possible human remains found in Butte County fire

  • 0

State and local law enforcement are investigating after suspected human remains were found during a Sunday morning structure fire in Butte County.

According to the South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation, the Belle Fourche Fire Services responded to a structure fire in the 19000 block of Canyon Lane just south of Belle Fourche at approximately 5:30 a..m. Sunday. As fire personnel were extinguishing the blaze, suspected human remains were discovered.

Agents from DCI responded to the scene at the request of the Butte County Sheriff's Office. DCI said a scene investigation, interviews and a search warrant were executed to determine the circumstances of the fire and the possible human remains.

The Butte County Sheriff's Office, the state Fire Marshals Office and DCI are continuing to investigate with the assistance of the South Dakota Highway Patrol and Belle Fourche Police Department.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Sept. 8

Your Two Cents for Sept. 8

Rapid City has 13 schools without air conditioning, some with classrooms reaching over 90 degrees. Many of those schools also are not handicap…

Your Two Cents for Sept. 9

Your Two Cents for Sept. 9

Of course Pennington County employees are in favor of a four-day work week – who wouldn’t want a three-day weekend every week? Since the count…

Watch Now: Related Video

Scotland: Elizabeth II's love story with Balmoral

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News