Possible human remains found in Butte County fire

State and local law enforcement are investigating after suspected human remains were found during a Sunday morning structure fire in Butte County.

According to the South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation, the Belle Fourche Fire Services responded to a structure fire in the 19000 block of Canyon Lane just south of Belle Fourche at approximately 5:30 a..m. Sunday. As fire personnel were extinguishing the blaze, suspected human remains were discovered.

Agents from DCI responded to the scene at the request of the Butte County Sheriff's Office. DCI said a scene investigation, interviews and a search warrant were executed to determine the circumstances of the fire and the possible human remains.

The Butte County Sheriff's Office, the state Fire Marshals Office and DCI are continuing to investigate with the assistance of the South Dakota Highway Patrol and Belle Fourche Police Department.