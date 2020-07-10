Possible tornado impacts Lawrence County, hail moves through Rapid City

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A thunderstorm complex Friday afternoon prompted the National Weather Service to issue several severe thunderstorm warnings across western South Dakota and one tornado warning for Lawrence County.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. Friday, the National Weather Service issued the tornado warning for a rotating storm near Terry Peak and Lead. As the storm moved east at about 50 mph, other communities were impacted, prompting Summerset to sound their tornado sirens.

The National Weather Service will confirm if a tornado actually touched down in Lawrence County Friday.

Officials with Lawrence County were out assessing damage Friday afternoon after the storm blew through. According to scanner traffic, several tree limbs and some power lines were reported in Spearfish and Spearfish Canyon.

As the storm moved to the east-southeast, the tornado warning was allowed to expire and the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning in its place.

The new warning included Lawrence, Meade and Pennington counties. Strong winds of 60-65 mph were observed and hail up to the size of baseballs were reported from Piedmont down to south Rapid City.

