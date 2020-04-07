Post 22, 320 still hoping to get seasons in

Despite the announcement Tuesday that national regional tournaments and the American Legion World Series is canceled for 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rapid City Legion baseball programs are optimistic they will still get a chance to play baseball this summer.
Both Post 22 head coach Kelvin Torve and Post 320 head coach Brian Humphries said they were disappointed that the decision was made this early, but not surprised considering the national and world situation with the virus.
"I understand the situation from a nationwide standpoint," Torve said. "I wish they would have waited a little bit before they called it, but I'm not privy to all of the information either. I'm grieving for our seniors because this is their last year."
Post 320 head coach Brian Humphries said his first thought of when he heard the news was it was kind of inevitable.
"Unfortunately with all that has been going on and with all of the major sports organizations cancelling everything well in advance, it was in my opinion just a matter of time," he said. "I think Little League is the only organization that hasn't made a clear, definite decision yet, but they will probably follow suit pretty soon."
The Americanism Commission, in consultation with National Commander James William “Bill” Oxford, announced the cancellation of all 2020 American Legion baseball national tournaments, including all eight 2020 Regional Tournaments and the 2020 American Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C.
According to the statement, in August more than 500 players, coaches and volunteer staff are scheduled to travel and participate in eight regional tournaments and the American Legion World Series, collectively attracting thousands of fans and spectators. Many of these individuals are of a high-risk demographic.
The awarding of American Legion Baseball scholarships for 2020 have also been suspended.
Both Rapid City organizations, however, hope to be hearing the umpire scream "play ball" at some point this summer.
Torve said Post 22's Baseball Parents, Inc., board is meeting (Wednesday), and they are going to work on the possible season as time goes on.
He said he has already had conversations with the general manger of the Billings Royals and Scarlets, and he's also talked with the West Fargo (N.D.) coach and the director of operations in Harrisburg.
"We're still going to try and figure something out," he said. "Obviously it won't be to the national level, but we're going to try to have baseball at Fitzgerald Stadium at some time this summer."
Humphries said he spent much of Tuesday on the phone trying to track down some of coaches from teams that they were scheduled to play in May.
He said they'll likely cut about 10-15 games off of their normal schedule to about 40 or so games this season.
"Especially if we're going to have a regional and state, I don't want to jam-pack 50 games into a month-and-a-half, and then come region and state have no arms," he said.
Torve said he isn't sure what is going to happen to the 2020 schedule, but he did say at least through May games will not happen.
The Hardhats were scheduled to compete against Cheyenne Post 6 and the Billings Scarlets and Royals in home-and-away series in the first couple of weeks of May.
"We just have to play the virus by ear, and then we have to call the people on our schedule and see what their plans are," Torve said. "I don't know how anyone can travel now, that won't work. But who knows what June 1 will bring, or June 15 or July 1?"
Torve said it is important, if possible, that they get some baseball in this season, and they are able to play a state tournament. He said they want to not only play baseball, but they want the baseball to mean something.
"In American Legion baseball, you play to win state, you play to win regionals and you play to win the World Series," he said. "In a lot of showcased baseball now, they don't play for anything, they just play games and winning doesn't mean anything. I'm certainly hoping that we can figure some way to have a state tournament, and the games that we do play are fun, but they are meaningful."
Playing this season will be important for Post 320 as well, especially for the seniors, Humphries said.
"For us at 320, our goal is to make state and the ultimate goal is to win state, something we have never done," he said. "More importantly, for the seniors who are still looking to try to play college baseball, having a season that is canceled, they might have no chance to play for a college scholarship."
The Hardhats were getting ready to begin their preseason workouts when it was announced by Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender to shut things down, although some players had done some individual workouts throughout the winter.
For now, Torve said they have sent out hitting videos for drills, pitching workouts and conditioning workouts. He said their players can be working out and doing things, and that is on them, it's a matter of how badly they want it.
"When we do get together, we'll find out who had dedicated themselves at this time," he said.
The Stars and Riser were scheduled to open in the first weekend of May at Miles City, Mont.
Humphries said they have had their gates locked at Pete Lien Field for three weeks now, but some of the players have been able to take some of their exercising equipment home with them to try to stay in as much shape as possible."
The baseball aspect, he added, is a little tougher than just staying in shape, as pitchers have to get their arms stronger and hitters and fielders have to get their timing down.
"If you have a large enough area you can always throw, but pitching is tough to be able to do," he said. "The biggest issue we will end up having, once we do start, is just arm care. Pitchers are not going to be able to have the stamina to throw 60-70-plus pitches for a while."
The 2020 American Legion A state tournament is schedule for Brandon.
