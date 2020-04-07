Post 22, 320 still hoping to get seasons in

"Especially if we're going to have a regional and state, I don't want to jam-pack 50 games into a month-and-a-half, and then come region and state have no arms," he said.

Torve said he isn't sure what is going to happen to the 2020 schedule, but he did say at least through May games will not happen.

The Hardhats were scheduled to compete against Cheyenne Post 6 and the Billings Scarlets and Royals in home-and-away series in the first couple of weeks of May.

"We just have to play the virus by ear, and then we have to call the people on our schedule and see what their plans are," Torve said. "I don't know how anyone can travel now, that won't work. But who knows what June 1 will bring, or June 15 or July 1?"

Torve said it is important, if possible, that they get some baseball in this season, and they are able to play a state tournament. He said they want to not only play baseball, but they want the baseball to mean something.