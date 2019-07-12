American Legion Rapid City Post 22 will host a 100th anniversary celebration at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, at Post headquarters, 818 E. St. Patrick St.
The Post received its charter on July 14, 1919 from the national organization. Local Legionnaires have been involved with bettering the lives of veterans, their families and their community.
Post 22, noted for its youth baseball teams which are among the best in the state, also sponsors other sports activities such as dart teams, motorcycle rides, and a bowling league. In addition, it supports Boys State (a civics camp) and a Constitutional Oratorical Competition.
The public and current and past members are invited to attend.