Post 22 fans get a glimpse of new facility

Burbach said that they are also working on the floodway limits from the 1972 Rapid Creek flood. All of the new structures that they are building are outside of the floodway, to not infringe on the tight restrictions in that area.

Burbach also showed a 3D presentation of how a fan could walk in and experience the new stadium.

A big plus for the new stadium will be a shade structure that wraps around the entire upper tier. Burbach said they have been working on all of the support for the shade structure to be behind the seating, so they won't have any columns that would potentially obstruct views.

"A majority of times when Post 22 has games in the later afternoon and evening of the summer months, the majority of the seating in the upper tier and lower tier will be shaded seating," Burbach said.

Burbach said their hope is to also expand the safety netting from behind home plate all of the way down past the dugouts on either first base or third base lines, which would be supported by a new canopy shade structure.

"As we work through the current time frame, we're still in the preliminary stages of design, and we'll spend the next 10 to 12 weeks completing the construction documents for bid," Burbach said.