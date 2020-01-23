Post 22 fans get a glimpse of new facility

The new Dave Ploof Field at Fitzgerald Stadium — at least the preliminary design — was on display Thursday night to a large crowd at the Rapid City Post 22 American Legion baseball indoor facility.
The new stadium and facility is expected to begin construction in late July or after the 2020 American Legion baseball season, and be ready for the 2021 campaign.
Black Hills Sports Inc., a non-profit supporting athletics in Rapid City, was approved in March of 2019 to receive the full $5 million it requested for renovations at Fitzgerald Stadium, with $3.8 million coming from the City of Rapid City's Capital Improvement Fund and the balance from Vision funds.
"I can't wait to get this new ballpark up because it is going to be really nice," Post 22 manager Kelvin Torve told the crowd. "It's exciting and encouraging to see all of you here and witness what we are going to be seeing in a couple of years."
Post 22 general manager Wayne Sullivan opened the program by introducing Steven Richey, Post 22 Parent, Inc. Board President, and former Post 22 President Dennis Petry, who both talked briefly and thanked those in attendance and those who helped get the project under way.
Jordan Burbach of Architecture Incorporated then took the crowd through a 12-minute power-point presentation of the new design of the stadium, which he said is still a few weeks from being finalized and put up for construction bidding.
"We're really excited to be involved in this project," Burbach said. "We know the rich history of baseball, and the history Post 22 has in this city. We're hoping with this project we can build upon that rich history for the next 70 years just like Fitzgerald Stadium has for the last 70 years."
Burbach said that with the new design they wanted to address some of the existing condition concerns — water drainage on the site and to enhance the fan experience.
That includes widening the concourse and addressing site lines in the seats to make sure all seats has good site lines and a new shade structure over the seats.
"We want to open up the field to make it welcoming and exciting as you come to the ballpark," he said.
Passing through the gates of the ticket booth will be the relocated team store and the concession stands to the west.
The majority of all of the existing buildings and concrete, dugouts and the field itself is planned to demolitioned out. The project will be bring synthetic turf to the playing field.
Coming in the main concourse, off to the east, it will be expanded from where the existing front fence line is to allow space for a hall of fame and multi-purpose plaza for future development, as well as increasing the amount of fixtures in the rest rooms to bring up to current building codes and standards.
Moving down the third-base line, Burbach said there will be an area for portable bleachers that will help increase seating for large tournaments and other events (like concerts). When those portable bleachers aren't on site and in use, that area could be used to picnic-type seating.
"We want the master plan to give the most flexibility as this could be used for other venues such as concerts and things in the summer," Burbach said.
Burbach said what they presented Thursday night is a master plan that they hope the facility will eventually become. Some of it, like the multi-purpose plaza, will be bid as an alternate as they get into construction. As future funds or need becomes available, it allows the facility to continue to expand.
The stadium will have accessible ramps to get to the mid-concourse seating, as well as a ramp that provides ADA (Americans with Disability Act) access directly to the field and into the dugouts.
Down the first-base line will be the new press box location, behind all seating.
"We really want to focus on the fan experience in the seating area and push the the press box down the first base line just a little bit to maintain open site lines from the upper concourse for any event," Burbach said. "You will still maintain a direct view and are not blocked by any buildings."
Burbach said that they are also working on the floodway limits from the 1972 Rapid Creek flood. All of the new structures that they are building are outside of the floodway, to not infringe on the tight restrictions in that area.
Burbach also showed a 3D presentation of how a fan could walk in and experience the new stadium.
A big plus for the new stadium will be a shade structure that wraps around the entire upper tier. Burbach said they have been working on all of the support for the shade structure to be behind the seating, so they won't have any columns that would potentially obstruct views.
"A majority of times when Post 22 has games in the later afternoon and evening of the summer months, the majority of the seating in the upper tier and lower tier will be shaded seating," Burbach said.
Burbach said their hope is to also expand the safety netting from behind home plate all of the way down past the dugouts on either first base or third base lines, which would be supported by a new canopy shade structure.
"As we work through the current time frame, we're still in the preliminary stages of design, and we'll spend the next 10 to 12 weeks completing the construction documents for bid," Burbach said.
Torve closed the program with a pep talk for the fans and parents, thanking them for all that they do for the program.
He asked the crowd for all former Post 22 players to raise their hands. There were multiple that did so and he thanked them.
"We have our program to forge strong young men to the game of baseball," he said. "Around here you see leaders of our community and leaders of our families because they played for Post 22. I'm an alumni of the program. A lot of what I have become as a man is what I learned here. That is our mission statement currently, and it will be in the future; what we can make our young men out to be, leaders of the community, leaders of families, leaders of churches, leaders of businesses.
"This isn't a one man job, or a five man job, or however many coaches we have. It is a community job," Torve continued. "We're a baseball community, but yet we all have a stake in what we're doing here, and what we are doing in the hearts and minds of our young players."