Post 22 fans get a glimpse of new facility

The new Dave Ploof Field at Fitzgerald Stadium — at least the preliminary design — was on display recently to a large crowd at the Rapid City Post 22 American Legion baseball indoor facility.
The new stadium and facility is expected to begin construction in late July or after the 2020 American Legion baseball season and be ready for the 2021 campaign.
Black Hills Sports Inc., a non-profit supporting athletics in Rapid City, was approved in March of 2019 to receive the $5 million it requested for renovations at Fitzgerald Stadium, with $3.8 million coming from the City of Rapid City's Capital Improvement Fund and the balance from Vision funds.
"I can't wait to get this new ballpark up because it is going to be really nice," Post 22 manager Kelvin Torve told the crowd. "It's exciting and encouraging to see all of you here and witness what we are going to be seeing in a couple of years."
Post 22 General Manager Wayne Sullivan opened the program by introducing Steven Richey, Post 22 Parent, Inc. Board President, and former Post 22 President Dennis Petry, who both thanked those in attendance and those who helped get the project underway.
Jordan Burbach of Architecture Incorporated then took the crowd through a 12-minute power-point presentation of the new design of the stadium.
"We're really excited to be involved in this project," Burbach said. "We know the rich history of baseball, and the history Post 22 has in this city. We're hoping with this project we can build upon that rich history for the next 70 years just like Fitzgerald Stadium has for the last 70 years."
Burbach said the new design will enhance the fan experience.
"We want to open up the field to make it welcoming and exciting as you come to the ballpark," he said.
Passing through the gates of the ticket booth will be the relocated team store and the concession stands to the west.
The project will be bring synthetic turf to the playing field.
The main concourse also will be expanded to allow space for a hall of fame and multi-purpose plaza for future development.
Moving down the third-base line, Burbach said there will be an area for portable bleachers that will increase seating for large tournaments and other events like concerts. When those portable bleachers aren't on site and in use, that area could be used to picnic-type seating.
"We want the master plan to give the most flexibility as this could be used for other venues such as concerts and things in the summer," Burbach said.
The stadium will have accessible ramps to get to the mid-concourse seating, as well as a ramp that provides ADA (Americans with Disability Act) access directly to the field and into the dugouts.
Down the first-base line will be the new press box location behind the seats.
"We really want to focus on the fan experience in the seating area and push the the press box down the first base line just a little bit to maintain open site lines from the upper concourse for any event," Burbach said. "You will still maintain a direct view and are not blocked by any buildings."
Burbach also showed a 3D presentation of how a fan could walk in and experience the new stadium.
A big plus for the new stadium will be a shade structure that wraps around the entire upper tier. Burbach said they have been working on all of the support for the shade structure to be behind the seating, so they won't have any columns that would potentially obstruct views.
"A majority of times when Post 22 has games in the later afternoon and evening of the summer months, the majority of the seating in the upper tier and lower tier will be shaded seating," Burbach said.
Torve closed the program with a pep talk for fans and parents, thanking them for all that they do for the program.
"We have our program to forge strong young men to the game of baseball," he said. "Around here you see leaders of our community and leaders of our families because they played for Post 22. I'm an alumni of the program. A lot of what I have become as a man is what I learned here."