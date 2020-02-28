Post 22 fans get a glimpse of new facility

"We're really excited to be involved in this project," Burbach said. "We know the rich history of baseball, and the history Post 22 has in this city. We're hoping with this project we can build upon that rich history for the next 70 years just like Fitzgerald Stadium has for the last 70 years."

Burbach said the new design will enhance the fan experience.

"We want to open up the field to make it welcoming and exciting as you come to the ballpark," he said.

Passing through the gates of the ticket booth will be the relocated team store and the concession stands to the west.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The project will be bring synthetic turf to the playing field.

The main concourse also will be expanded to allow space for a hall of fame and multi-purpose plaza for future development.

Moving down the third-base line, Burbach said there will be an area for portable bleachers that will increase seating for large tournaments and other events like concerts. When those portable bleachers aren't on site and in use, that area could be used to picnic-type seating.

"We want the master plan to give the most flexibility as this could be used for other venues such as concerts and things in the summer," Burbach said.