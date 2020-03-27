Post Playhouse of Fort Robinson, Nebraska cancels 2020 season

CRAWFORD, Neb. | The Board of Directors and director Tom Ossowski of the Post Playhouse at Fort Robinson State Park have decided to cancel the Post Playhouse’s 2020 Summer Season due to the coronavirus global pandemic.

“Our primary concern is for the health and safety of our production team, our local audiences, and our visitors to the area,” said Ossowski in a news release.

Ossowski said the Post Playhouse plans to return for the 2021 season

“Sadly, nearly all professional theatres across the country have had to take similar measures. The government recommendations for cancellations of public events have very extreme consequences for theatres and theatre artists across the country,” he said.

Those who have already purchased tickets for our cancelled 2020 Summer Season have the following options:

• You may make a fully tax-deductible donation of the value of your ticket back to the Post Playhouse. The Post Playhouse is a 501 ©(3) nonproﬁt organization.

• You may transfer your ticket value to a gift certiﬁcate in your name. You will then be able to use this gift certiﬁcate on any new ticket purchases made for our 2021 Summer Season.