Post 22 unveiling design plans for Fitzgerald Stadium

Rapid City Post 22 Baseball will unveil on Thursday, Jan. 23, renovation plans for Fitzgerald Stadium during an open house being held at the American Legion baseball program's indoor hitting facility.

Black Hills Sports Inc., a non-profit supporting athletics in Rapid City, was approved in March of 2019 to receive the full $5 million it requested for renovations at Fitzgerald Stadium, with $3.8 million coming from the City of Rapid City's Capital Improvement Fund and the balance from Vision funds.

"It's a city-owned property and an iconic property for the city," Roger Tellinghuisen, a representative for Black Hills Sports, told the Journal in November 2018. "Fitzgerald Stadium is known far and wide. We just need to give it the attention it needs, and it will go another 50 years probably."

The improvements to the stadium include installing artificial turf on the playing field, which will be renamed Dave Ploof Field; updating bathroom facilities that likely don't meet ADA standards, updates to an aging concession facility, adding cover for fans attending games and improving drainage in the field's dugouts.

The open house, which will be held at 2721 Canyon Lake Drive, will run from 6 to 8 p.m. and is open to the public.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0