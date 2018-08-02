BELLE FOURCHE | An outage Wednesday afternoon left about 1,700 Black Hills Energy customers in the Northern Black Hills, including most of the city of Belle Fourche, without electricity.
Black Hills Energy spokesman Julio “Mutch” Usera said the outage occurred at about noon. However, power was restored about 3 p.m. to around 1,500 customers.
“We anticipate the remaining 200 customers should have their power back on by the end of the day,” he said Wednesday.
Usera said the specific cause of the outage is still under investigation but was traced to one of the company’s substations.