Power outages are affecting traffic lights and setting off fire alarms across Rapid City, according to officials.
Rapid City Police acknowledged the power outages on social media, and said if a traffic signal isn't working, the intersection should be treated as a four-way stop.
Meanwhile, the Rapid City Fire Department also announced on social media that it is responding to fire alarms across the city triggered by the power outage. "So far, all alarms have been false alarms," the fire department wrote at 1 p.m. on Twitter.
Officials said Black Hills Energy has been notified of the outages. The cause was not immediately identified.