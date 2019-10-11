A full weekend of activities kicks off this year's Native American Day observance. Celebrations and solemn events will pay tribute to the Native American community.
Today: The Black Hills Powwow Association's 33rd annual powwow opens with a 9:30 a.m. youth symposium. About 4,000 students from Rapid City Area Schools will go to the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center for "powwow 101." Event organizers will explain different dance styles and have dancers from each category perform.
Dancing and singing contests highlight the powwow, which continues through Sunday. Other activities include intertribal dances, which are open to everyone; the 2019-2020 Miss He Sapa Win crowning ceremony; a 3-D archery shoot, poetry slam, special music, vendors and information booths. For more information and a full schedule of events, go to blackhillspowwow.com/.
Saturday: The fifth annual Native American Day Parade starts at 10 a.m. in downtown Rapid City, starting at the corner of Third and Main streets. Parade entries compete for prizes in categories, including traditional, most spirit, most humorous, most colorful and best rez car. The powwow afternoon session that features dance contests starts at 12:30 p.m. and the evening session that features dance and song contests starts at 6:30 p.m.
Sunday: The Black Hills Powwow at the Civic Center concludes with dancing and song contest finals. Activities start at 12:30 p.m. and continue until 10 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Monday: A Memorial Walk honoring children who attended and died at Rapid City Indian Boarding School will take place from 9 a.m. to noon. Regalia is encouraged. The event opens with welcome remarks and prayer bundles at 9 a.m. at Sioux Park near the playground and flower garden. The one-mile memorial walk from Sioux Park to Sioux San starts at 10 a.m., followed by a memorial prayer service on the Sioux San campus at 11 a.m. The community is invited to a memorial lunch after the prayer service at West Middle School cafeteria.
Crazy Horse Memorial will host its annual Native Americans’ Day celebration. The program starts at 10 a.m. featuring South Dakota Secretary of Tribal Relations Dave Flute naming the Educator of the Year, and Native American performer Star Chief Eagle. Following the program, free buffalo stew will be served. Hands-on activities will take place throughout the complex from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., along with a Native American performance by Whitney Rencountre at 1:30 p.m. on the viewing veranda (weather permitting). Admission to the memorial is waived with the donation of three cans of food per person. Without a food donation, admission is $30 for a vehicle with three or more people, $24 for two people, $12 for one person in a vehicle, $7 per person on a motorcycle or bicycle, or per pedestrian.
Through Oct. 21: “When Leaves Fall: Red Dress Exhibit" is being presented by The Journey Museum and the Red Ribbon Skirt Society of the Black Hills. Seventy red dresses are draped from trees on The Journey Museum grounds in memory of missing and murdered indigenous women and children in South Dakota and across the Northern Plains. The exhibit includes items on the ground that represent places women have been found and the pain the women and their families experienced. Friends and families of missing and murdered indigenous women are welcome to place flowers below the trees throughout the exhibit. Admission to the exhibit is free. For more information, contact Lily Mendoza at lilym@rap.midco.net.
October and November: An Inconvenient Truth: Community Consultations on the Rapid City Indian Boarding School lands violations, 6-8 p.m. at these times and locations: Thursday, Oct. 17, I.Am.Legacy, Rushmore Mall; Monday, Oct. 28, Rapid City Public Library; Tuesday, Nov. 5, Mother Butler Center; Tuesday, Nov. 12, Dakota Lecture Hall, Western Dakota Tech. The meetings are hosted by Rapid City Indian Boarding School Lands Project and Mniluzahan Okolakiciyapi Ambassadors (MOA). For information, go to www.facebook.com/SiouxSanLands/