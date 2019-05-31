Ray Hillenbrand, a humble visionary who sought the best for Rapid City and its people while eschewing recognition for himself, died Friday in Rapid City after a short illness at the age of 84.
"I'm heartbroken to hear the news of Ray Hillenbrand's death. Ray was a remarkable man, whose contributions to Rapid City and its people are immeasurable,” Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender said Friday afternoon.
While he is known as the driving force behind Prairie Edge and Sioux Trading Post and a downtown renaissance with the building of Main Street Square in the heart of Rapid City, Hillenbrand’s behind-the-scenes involvement can be seen in projects in and around Rapid City and the Black Hills.
“He did more for Rapid City in the last several years than most people do in lifetimes,” said Dan Senftner, president of Destination Rapid City.
One of his latest ventures, still to be completed, is the OneHeart campus on 4 acres of property on Kansas City Street near the downtown area, which is designed to be a resource center for the homeless.
Hillenbrand was born on Aug. 28, 1934.
He graduated from Denison University of Granville, Ohio, in 1956 with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and earned a mechanical engineering degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute of Troy, N.Y., in 1957. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1957 to 1960.
Giving back to the community was the family legacy long before Hillenbrand came to Rapid City nearly 40 years ago.
Hillenbrand was the third-generation leader of Hillenbrand Industries in Batesville, Ark. That company, started by his grandfather, John A. Hillenbrand, had grown to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The business helped build a hospital, library and swimming pool in Batesville.
"Ray Hillenbrand has meant a great deal to Rapid City, but he’d rather you not know about it. He’s a good man and a natural born leader,” Allender said in a previous interview. “He thinks in terms of strategy and outcomes. His financial contributions to great causes and organizations go largely unnoticed, and he prefers it that way.
“He contributes because he cares,” Allender said.