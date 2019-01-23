Some of rodeo's most extreme broncs - and the cowboys who ride them - will be at the Black Hills Stock Show this year.
At 10 a.m. Jan. 30, the Saddle Bronc Futurity starts in the Barnett Arena. Top stock contractors compete with two horse teams made up of the future superstar colts of rodeo, 5 years old or younger. Riders also are scored, with the top three cowboys from the futurity earning a spot in the 7:30 p.m. PRCA-sanctioned Xtreme Bronc Match.
One of PRCA's newest events, the Xtreme Bronc Match will feature 30 PRCA bronc riders against 30 of the top PRCA broncs with a three-man, sudden death short round to determine the champion.
The Xtreme Bronc Match is loaded with talent lead by four PRCA World Champions in Taos Muncy, Zeke Thurston, Wade Sundell and Rusty Wright; two WNFR Average Champions CoBurn Bradshaw and South Dakota’s own J.J. Elshere.
Riders will compete for a $10,000 cash purse, and the prize money counts toward the 2019 World Standings and a trip to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
Rodeo personnel will include five-time PRCA Announcer of the Year Wayne Brooks and PRCA Barrelman Justin Rumford, the seven-time Clown of the Year and two-time Coors Man in the Can. There will also be a special guest appearance by the Young Living Percheron Hitch.
Tickets are available at www.gotmine.com, 1-800-GOT-MINE, the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Box Office, Outdoor Rec at EAFB or the Silverado in Deadwood.
Ladies can also experience a night of food, cocktails, runway fashion show, salon services, special event vendors, great prize drawings and more at the Girls in Spurs Ladies Night from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Admission is $20, or get in free with a PRCA Xtreme Bronc Match ticket. Tickets sold at the Rodeo Zone Tradeshow.