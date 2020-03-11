Precautionary measures and cancellations due to coronavirus

"We have modified housekeeping protocol and are taking guidance from the CDC on hand washing. In addition, we have multiple hand-sanitizing units throughout the shopping center," Stark said in an email.

Rapid City Public Library announced Wednesday it is not planning to cancel or curtail any events.

"We will of course monitor the situation and make decisions according to our local circumstances. As of now, the library’s facilities team is making it a priority to clean commonly touched surfaces multiple times a day such as keyboards, doorknobs and railings. We have sanitizer and wipes for individual use in the library as well as CDC hand washing signs posted at the sinks," Laurinda Tapper, public relations coordinator, said in an email. "We’ve asked our staff to stay home if they are sick and have posted educational information about COVID-19 from the CDC in the library."

Tapper said the library also encourages the community to use resources such as the drive-thru, or call, text or email a librarian for assistance. For more information, go to rcgov.org/departments/library.html