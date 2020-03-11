Precautionary measures and cancellations due to coronavirus

Confirmation that cases of the coronavirus are in South Dakota is prompting cancellation of some events, as well as extra safety measures.
Youth & Family Services announced Wednesday it is postponing its 2020 Kids Fair until Nov. 6-8.
Communications Coordinator Brianna Nelson said YFS has been unable to purchase extra disinfectant and cleaning supplies that it uses each year above and beyond regular program needs. Suppliers advised YFS that these items are out of stock and don’t know when they’ll be available for purchase again, she said in an email.
"Several of our exhibitors and volunteer groups have notified us that due to current public health concerns, their employers have either advised against or imposed restrictions preventing them from participating in large group activities. For this reason, they are withdrawing from participating in the spring 2020 Kids Fair," Nelson said. "For these reasons, and because information about COVID-19 continues to evolve daily, we’ve decided it’s in the best interest of children and families in our community to postpone the 2020 Kids Fair."
The Rushmore Mall announced Wednesday it is not planning to cancel this weekends West River Cornhole Tournament or other events, according to Kathleen Stark, marketing manager. Additional safety measures are being implemented.
"We have modified housekeeping protocol and are taking guidance from the CDC on hand washing. In addition, we have multiple hand-sanitizing units throughout the shopping center," Stark said in an email.
Rapid City Public Library announced Wednesday it is not planning to cancel or curtail any events.
"We will of course monitor the situation and make decisions according to our local circumstances. As of now, the library’s facilities team is making it a priority to clean commonly touched surfaces multiple times a day such as keyboards, doorknobs and railings. We have sanitizer and wipes for individual use in the library as well as CDC hand washing signs posted at the sinks," Laurinda Tapper, public relations coordinator, said in an email. "We’ve asked our staff to stay home if they are sick and have posted educational information about COVID-19 from the CDC in the library."
Tapper said the library also encourages the community to use resources such as the drive-thru, or call, text or email a librarian for assistance. For more information, go to rcgov.org/departments/library.html
Black Hills Federal Credit Union announced Wednesday in an email that it has an established procedure and would take precautions to protect staff and members, and had implemented internal precautions to help control the spread of disease. All BHFCU locations are open and there are no immediate plans to limit service or hours. Online and mobile services are available for those who are sick or who hesitate to visit Member Service Centers. BHFCU said it will provide updates at bhfcu.com, and it urged everyone to follow CDC recommendations for slowing the spread of disease.
The Diocese of Rapid City posted a message on its website from Rev. Michel Mulloy on March 6. The distribution of the Blood of Christ form of Holy Communion is suspended until further notice. Parishioners are asked not to shake hands or touch each other and to refrain from holding hands during prayer. Mulloy urged cautionary measures, such as washing hands before and after Mass, using hand sanitizer and above all, staying home when ill.
"All Catholic people need to understand that missing Mass because of illness is not sinful. Rather, it is a heightened form of charity toward others to stay home from Mass when you are ill. Persons who are sick or caring for someone who is sick and cannot be left unattended are requested to remain home from Mass to avoid spreading viral infections to others," Mulloy said.
For information, go to rapidcitydiocese.org/diocesan-disease-prevention-recommendations/
Synagogue of the Hills announced Wednesday that it is not having services or classes the weekend of this weekend. Some teleservices, televisits or teleclasses might be arranged. For information, go to synagogueofthehills.org/ or call 348-0805.