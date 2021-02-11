Pregnant women with drug addictions have new treatment option in Rapid City

Pregnant women with opioid and/or methamphetamine addictions have a new treatment option in Rapid City.

“Mothers who are struggling with the disease of addiction need the help this model brings to find their path to recovery and keep their family together,” Laurie Gill, secretary of the Department of Social Services, said in a news release.

The Recovering Mothers with Newborns (ReNew) program was created by the Bethany Christian Services nonprofit in partnership with the Department of Social Services, according to a news release from the agencies.

The program is a key initiative of the State Opioid Response grant funded by the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

The ReNew program launched in October at Bethany’s office in Rapid City, 508 Columbus Street. It also has a program in Sioux Falls.

“The goal of the ReNew program is to help families stay together by supporting expectant mothers with a history of opioid and/or methamphetamine use, preparing them to care for their child,” the news release says.