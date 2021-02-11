Pregnant women with drug addictions have new treatment option in Rapid City

Pregnant women with opioid and/or methamphetamine addictions have a new treatment option in Rapid City.
“Mothers who are struggling with the disease of addiction need the help this model brings to find their path to recovery and keep their family together,” Laurie Gill, secretary of the Department of Social Services, said in a news release.
The Recovering Mothers with Newborns (ReNew) program was created by the Bethany Christian Services nonprofit in partnership with the Department of Social Services, according to a news release from the agencies.
The program is a key initiative of the State Opioid Response grant funded by the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
The ReNew program launched in October at Bethany’s office in Rapid City, 508 Columbus Street. It also has a program in Sioux Falls.
“The goal of the ReNew program is to help families stay together by supporting expectant mothers with a history of opioid and/or methamphetamine use, preparing them to care for their child,” the news release says.
Child Protection Services often responds to reports of abuse and neglect stemming from a mother struggling with drugs and alcohol abuse, the release says. ReNew hopes to address this issue and keep more children out of the foster care system.
CPS received more than 14,000 reports of abuse and neglect in Fiscal Year 2020 and more than 1,000 children entered into foster care.
Agencies can refer clients to the program by calling the Rapid City Bethany office at (605) 343-7196. Clients can also call for a self-referral.
“There are no Christian or faith-based components to the ReNew Program, and participants are not required to be Christian,” said Vanessa Vader, Renew program director. “However, if a client expresses interest in motivation and support through faith, ReNew staff, or case manager and peer support specialists, can incorporate that in their interactions to ensure the client’s needs are being met and that they feel supported in a personalized way.”
