Preliminary approval given for gold drilling near Pactola Reservoir

The U.S. Forest Service has given preliminary approval to a Minnesota company that wants to do exploratory drilling for gold in the Black Hills near Pactola Reservoir — Rapid City's main source for water.

The land involved is in the Jenny Gulch area in the Black Hills National Forest and is owned by the federal government. Minneapolis-based F3 Gold has been seeking approval for its drilling project for several years.

The project calls for exploratory gold drilling in up to 47 locations. In January 2020, people gathered in the Black Hills National Forest Mystic Ranger District office in Rapid City where the proposed drilling project north of Silver City was discussed.

In February 2020, the Rapid City Council voted 6-4 to approve a resolution opposing gold-exploration drilling in the Rapid Creek watershed near Pactola.

The Forest Service has now completed its final environmental assessment and issued the draft decision that would allow the drilling to move forward, but with numerous restrictions to protect cultural sites, water and other natural resources, South Dakota Public Broadcasting reported.

The Forest Service found in the draft notice that there was a "Finding of No Significant Impact." There is no mining, milling or production of ore proposed for this operation, the Forest Service said. The proposed project is expected to last approximately one year, from start to reclamation.

The draft decision is subject to a 45-day objection period. The Forest Service would consider any objections before issuing a final decision.

“After an exhaustive, multi-year process atypical for a small-scale exploration drilling project, we are pleased that we are finally getting our permit,” F3 Gold Vice President Brian Lentz said in a statement.

The Forest Service draft decision allows for 47 drilling pads on more than three acres near Jenny Gulch. The service said F3 Gold has a statutory right under the General Mining Act of 1872 to explore mineral claim areas for exploration purposes.

“While the USFS cannot deny the company it’s right to explore for gold on their claim, the USFS can impose limitations which are reasonable and necessary to protect NFS lands and resources,” said Jeff Tomac, Black Hills National Forest Supervisor.

Lilias Jarding of the Black Hills Clean Water Alliance said exploratory drilling could eventually lead to a gold mine. Jarding said a mine could pollute the Pactola Reservoir, which is a popular recreational destination and is also used as a storage reservoir for water systems, which include Rapid City.

The 2020 resolution from the city of Rapid City states the city opposes gold exploration and potential gold mining in the Rapid Creek watershed "due to the potential risk to the Rapid Creek watershed, the City's water supply, and the local economy."

Jarding brought the original resolution to the City Council.

The 45-day objection period started with the publication of the legal notice in the Rapid City Journal on Friday. Objections will only be accepted from those that previously submitted specific written comments during the public comment periods. The objection period will end on Aug. 22.

The Forest Service said objections raised during this period will be reviewed and resolved before a final decision is made.

Gold has been mined in the Black Hills since the 1870s. The Homestake mine near Lead was once the largest and deepest gold mines in North America before it closed in 2002. Gold and silver are still being mined at the Coeur Wharf mine near Lead, using open-pit mining techniques and heap-leaching with a cyanide solution.

Another company looking to begin exploratory drilling in the Black Hills, Dakota Territory Resource, owns eight mineral properties and has a combined ownership and/or surface lease on more than 19,000 acres in the Black Hills. The properties are all located within the Homestake District in the Northern Hills.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.