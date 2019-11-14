Rising concerns of overcrowding and resource damage at one of Custer State Parks most popular attractions, Sylvan Lake, have prompted state parks officials to look at ways to help preserve the lake.
The lake, actually a dam built in 1881 by Theodore Reder across Sunday Gulch Creek, is surrounded by a semi-circle of scenic granite rock formations and is a popular stop for visitors to enjoy picnics, rock climbing, swimming and fishing.
The lake also offers access to other attractions, including Poet’s Table and Little Devil’s Tower and trailhead access to nearby Black Elk Peak.
But in recent years the lake has seen rising visitor numbers with a lack of parking and increasing trail erosion, among other issues, becoming more apparent.
“You think about the iconic landscapes of the Black Hills as one reason Sylvan Lake is getting loved to death. There are just so many attractions,” said Rapid City landscape architect Pat Wyss of Wyss Associates, who is contracted by the GF&P to help prepare a new master plan to preserve the lake.
Preliminary recommendations, prepared from feedback gathered from initial public meetings in July, were presented at a pair of public meetings. The first was on Wednesday at the Best Western Ramkota in Rapid City, and a second meeting was Thursday at the Custer Courthouse Annex in Custer.
The meetings included a presentation of preliminary findings, followed by a question-and-answer period.
To relieve overcrowding in Sylvan Lake parking areas and nearby trailheads, recommendations include encouraging the use of alternate trails elsewhere in Custer State Park to access Black Elk Peak, other than the popular Trail No. 9 trailhead at the lake.
To protect the water quality in the man-made lake, preliminary recommendations include redirecting some rainwater runoff to silt detention areas and a study to measure the silt level in the lake.
Other recommendations include encouraging car-pooling and running open-air shuttles from Hill City and Custer to the lake.
Wyss said existing parking areas could be re-configured to accommodate an equal number of cars that often park along road shoulders.
“Visually, when I drive up and see cars parked everywhere, it looks overcrowded,” Wyss said. “Having the same amount of cars in parking stalls, it’s more convenient and much safer.”
Parking along those road shoulders could be regulated by installing curbs, Wyss said.
Other ways to limit overcrowding could include restricting the numbers of visitors, or limiting the number of guests at family events, such as weddings, held at the lake.
Joyce Payton of Rapid City said she is not against small, intimate weddings being held on an outdoor deck at the Sylvan Lake Lodge, but larger private family events often cause congestion at the lake and should be encouraged to move to larger park venues, such as the State Game Lodge.
“I believe that to protect the lake and its immediate area and to remove some of parking congestion, they need to pick a different place,” Payton said in comments after the meeting.
She also suggested that visitors be asked to return at another time if the lake’s parking areas are full.
“I’ve been pretty open about protecting the park. I don’t want to have a shut-door policy, but it might come to that,” she said.
Also recommended are the use of better signage to keep hikers on designated trails and installation of new lighting to preserve views of nighttime skies.
Numerous other preliminary recommendations are part of the 35-page document, available on the master planning website, sylvanlakeareamasterplan.weebly.com.
Final master plan recommendations are to be completed yet this winter and presented to the Game, Fish & Parks next year.
Wyss said more public input will be gathered before final recommendations are submitted.
“We will reach out to you again for input on those before we take them to Game, Fish & Parks,” he said.