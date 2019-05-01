It’s been 13 years since HBO unceremoniously canceled its beloved series “Deadwood,” after three seasons, which some had dubbed “the Sopranos with six-guns.”
But, with the May 31 premiere of a two-hour HBO movie set to conclude the award-winning yet ribald show, Deadwoodians are planning their own extravaganza and awaiting a residual impact that they expect will once again fill hotel rooms and make the slot machines sing in this fabled Northern Hills community.
“The original 'Deadwood' series rose to the level of somebody’s interpretation of authenticity of how people acted back then with rough language and gestures, whether it was real or David Milch’s imagination, but it certainly made people talk,” said Louie Lalonde, general manager of the infamous Saloon No. 10 in Deadwood. “And those conversations either motivated people to watch again, because it was so shocking, or perhaps it was really the way they talked to others under their breath. It was blatant, in-your-face, are-you-kidding-me verbiage and swear words that shocked people.”
While many movies and television series have since adopted the same coarse language, Lalonde said “Deadwood” series’ creator and writer David Milch set the standard for a program that stood out from its competition, catapulted the mystique of the real town of Deadwood into the Wild West stratosphere, and led tens of thousands of prospective visitors to actually put Deadwood on their travel itineraries.
“Then they cut us off and left everybody hanging,” she said of the series’ end. “Now they have made this movie that will perhaps put an ending to this fantastic saga.”
According to entertainment press, most of the cast from the original series returns for the HBO movie, including Ian McShane as Al Swearengen, Timothy Oliphant as Seth Bullock, Molly Parker as Alma Ellsworth, Paula Malcomson as Trixie, John Hawkes as Sol Star, Anna Gunn as Martha Bullock, Dayton Callie as Charlie Utter, Robin Weigert as Calamity Jane, and W. Earl Brown as henchman Dan Dority.
Twice during the series’ three-year run, half the cast visited the real Deadwood, played music, toured the Black Hills on motorcycles, and established enduring relationships.
“So many of us have made lasting friendships from that wonderful experience and hopefully we’ll have an opportunity to reunite with those people and show them what we’re up to in Deadwood today,” Lalonde said. “I think they’d be proud to know that they were a part of the growth we needed and helped to take us to the next chapter in our history.”
Lalonde and others in town have been talking with members of the cast in recent weeks, inviting them to return to Deadwood for a soiree revolving around the movie’s release. In fact, Deadwood Chamber Executive Director Lee Harstad announced that one of the nationwide public premieres of the movie will occur at 6 p.m. May 31, at the Deadwood Mountain Grand.
“We’ve been working with various entities, including South Dakota Tourism, to premiere this, have a red-carpet affair with some of the actors and show the movie on the big digital theater screen at the DMG,” Harstad said. “We’ve had many interactions with the cast members over the years. Their hearts are still in Deadwood and they’re excited to come back. We’re working with three of the main characters on visiting for the premiere and we remain hopeful.”
Regardless, Harstad said he and other tourism promoters recognize what happened when the original series began airing so long ago, when visits to the town’s website would spike as much as 3,000 percent on Mondays after Sunday night broadcasts.
“It was so substantial,” Harstad said. “We had anticipated it well enough to rework our website and branding, but it was still a bit overwhelming — just the sheer number of inquiries from people who wanted to come out and see the real Deadwood. It put Deadwood on the map for many people and, it’s safe to say, we wouldn’t have been able to buy the number of impressions and the impact the series had on the real Deadwood.”
Lalonde and Harstad said rumors of a movie that would conclude the popular series had led them on a “roller-coaster ride” for a dozen years, and while they held out hopes, they never truly believed HBO would be able to assemble the majority of the original cast for the final production.
“I think when 'Deadwood' first came out, it reached a whole new group of people, and with binge-watching today, we hope to see a whole new cast of Deadwood newbies. Of course, I always hoped it would be made, but I was never confident it would air,” said Harstad, who added that he’ll be watching the movie’s premiere with a thousand of his closest friends. “I can’t even describe it. It will be such a happy conclusion to have this film air. People have been hungry to see it and I think it will wrap things up.”
Lalonde agreed, and said she was eager to see what residual impact the release would have on her town.
“I am most excited to see the second reaction we get from the public because the first was, to some degree, stunning when you consider the number of people who actually came to Deadwood simply out of curiosity,” she said. “What we’ve learned in Deadwood is that word of mouth is magic and it draws people to our town.”