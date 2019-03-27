Entrepreneur and former Navy SEAL Jared Ogden credits the Boy Scouts with giving him a solid foundation for success.
Ogden was the keynote speaker Wednesday at “Beyond the Badge,” the 19th annual Black Hills Area Council Boy Scouts of America Leadership Breakfast. This year’s event was the largest yet, attracting hundreds of community and business leaders, many of whom are former scouts.
The leadership breakfast is an annual fundraiser to help any local child participate in Boy Scouts. The event also educates the community about the positive impacts scouting can have, according to the council’s Program Director Stewart Smith.
Statistics indicate Boy Scouts graduate from high school at twice the rate of the general population. Eagle Scouts, in particular, have higher rates of volunteerism, are more likely to be leaders in their workplace and community, and are more likely to vote than men who were not Boy Scouts.
Ogden personally credits Boy Scouts for instilling in him strong values and a work ethic. Sharing a mix of terrifying and funny true experiences, Ogden explained four qualities of leadership. Good leaders, he said, have a plan of action, embrace flexibility, aim for balance in their lives, and know their “why.”
“Those characteristics that all effective leaders have (were) developed in me as a Scout without me even knowing it,” Ogden said. “You are a leader if any person at any time relies on you for anything. … The value system (from Boy Scouts) I use today to guide me to make the right decision, and I use the work ethic to see it through.”
Having a plan of action guided him to achieve goals such as attending the Naval academy. Ogden talked about embracing flexibility when, as a Scout, the boys in his pack used their cooking oil on a campout for spectacular campfires instead of breakfast.
“We went hungry that morning, and that was my first lesson in learning resource management,” Ogden said. “I’m glad I learned that lesson as a Scout and not in combat.”
A balanced life that’s focused on his priorities — God, his wife, his family and his community — helps Ogden avoid distractions.
“When those are right, you can be laser-focused on the task at hand,” he said, regaling the crowd with a harrowing tale of being about 20 seconds from death because of a malfunctioning parachute he figured out how to open.
Finally, Ogden said, knowing your “why” prevents distractions.
“Those who successfully complete hard things in life never lost sight of their ‘why,’” he said. “Focus on the task at hand and realize this too shall end. When it does, you’ll have time to recalibrate mentally, physically and prepare for whatever the next task is.”
Ogden, of Atlanta, earned military awards including the Combat Action Ribbon and Bronze Star with "V" for Valor.
He also was a cast member for two seasons on National Geographic Channel's Ultimate Survival Alaska. He is the co-founder and CEO of Triumph Systems, a target and training manufacturer. Ogden is an advisor to Sen. Johnny Isakson of Georgia and sits on his Service Academy Selection Committee. He was recently named one of St. Louis’s 40 Under 40.