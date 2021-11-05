 Skip to main content
Prescribed burn at Wind Cave National Park slated for Saturday

Wind Cave National Park prescribed burn

A 676-acre prescribed burn is slated for Saturday at Wind Cave National Park. 

The U.S. National Park Service will be conducting a 676-acre prescribed burn beginning at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Wind Cave National Park, according to a news release.

"Cave tours will continue at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., but might be temporarily delayed due to fire operations," the release states.

"During the day of the fire, smoke may be heavy at times along Highway 385 and visible from the surrounding region. The highway might be closed intermittently for safety reasons. Unless there is significant precipitation, smoke might be seen in the area for several days following the fire."

The Prairie Vista Trail behind the visitor center will be closed during fire operations and possibly for two weeks following the burn.

The Wind Cave Canyon Trail will also be closed during the fire.

Other disruptions to park operations are expected, but efforts will be made to minimize the impact to visitors.

