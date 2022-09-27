Prescribed burns planned across the Black Hills

Three prescribed burns are planned across the Black Hills region over the coming days from the Bureau of Land Management and the National Park Service.

The BLM South Dakota Field Office plans to conduct prescribed burns on both the Fort Meade Recreation Area near Sturgis and Exemption Area near Englewood as soon as conditions permit.

According to a Tuesday news release, the Fort Meade Recreation Area burn is planned for an area south of the Old Fort Meade VA cemetery; representing about 700 acres. The BLM Field Office said smoke may be visible from Interstate 90, State Highway 34, State Highway 79 and the city of Sturgis.

Burning in what is known as the “Exemption Area” is planned near Englewood, Powder House Pass Estates and Sugarloaf Mountain. Approximately 300 acres is schedule for treatment. Smoke may be visible from Lead, Deadwood, and State Highway 85, the BLM Field Office said.

The news release said the burn objectives are to reduce hazardous fuels accumulations, reduce Ponderosa pine stand densities and restore a more balanced pine-savanna habitat. Reducing plant litter, decadent grass and fuel accumulations will also lower the likelihood or intensity of future wildfires in the area, BLM said.

Burning will only take place when weather conditions are conducive to safe operations. Fire officials will monitor the current conditions and weather forecasts to determine when conditions will be favorable.

Multiple days of burning will be required to meet project objectives, the news release said. The BLM will contact local authorities prior to any burning taking place.

For additional information about the BLM burns, call the South Dakota Field Office at 605-892-7000.

Additionally, Wind Cave National Park is planning to burn 1,037 acres of land adjacent to the Elk Mountain Campground as early as the week of Oct. 2.

This project area includes dense and open Ponderosa pine forest with a grass understory. The National Park Service said the prescribed burn is a wildland urban interface area involving structures in the park’s headquarters area and a nearby private residence. Ignition will take place through the utilization of ground resources, and the primary carrier of fire will be grass.

“Prescribed fires such as this help reduce the buildup of fuels that could result in a catastrophic wildfire that threatens park structures and a nearby private residence,” said Park Superintendent Leigh Welling. “It will also decrease the encroachment of young Ponderosa pine onto the prairie while improving water flow into the cave.”

Assisting with the Elk Mountain Campground burn will be National Park Service firefighters with support from other inter-agency resources.

According to a news release from the park, smoke from the fire may be heavy at times along U.S. Highway 385 and State Highway 87, and visible from the surrounding region. These highways, and roads leading into the visitor center area, might be closed intermittently for safety reasons, the National Park Service said. Unless there is significant precipitation, smoke might be seen in the area for several days following the burn.