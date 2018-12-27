Fire crews will likely begin burning slash piles today on the south side of M Hill in the Hansen-Larsen Memorial Park area.
The burning operation will be conducted by the Rapid City Fire Department’s Veteran Wildfire Mitigation Crew as long as weather conditions permit, according to a press release from the fire department.
Smoke and flames will be visible, particularly from Omaha Street and downtown Rapid City. Smoke may linger for several days after the piles burn down, and the fire department will continue to monitor the area. The fire department also asks the public to not call 911 to report the burning of the piles.
For more information on the prescribed burn, contact Lt. Tim Weaver by calling 394-5233 or 390-4114.