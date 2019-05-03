A prescribed fire is planned June 15 at Badlands National Park, according to a news release.
An appropriate weather window will be required. Several parameters must be met, such as temperature, relative humidity, wind speed, wind direction and the amount of moisture in the dead vegetation. If conditions are not exactly right, the fire will be rescheduled for next year.
The first planned burn was May 2 on a 480-acre site in the Pinnacles area. The majority of the burn will take place west of the Pinnacles Entrance Station along the Badlands Loop Road (Highway 240) and the Sage Creek Rim Road. No road closures are expected, but there may be delays.
The second burn will be on Heck Table. Depending on conditions, 250 to 1,600 acres will be burned. There are no road closures planned. Both Sheep Mountain and the Bombing Range (County Road 589) roads will be impacted by short periods of smoke, and firefighters may delay traffic. Highway 44 may be impacted by smoke as well.
All burn areas will be closed to the public until the prescribed fire is complete. The prescribed burn is being conducted to restore the natural process of fire to the prairie ecosystem, to reduce the build-up of dead and dried fuels, and to reduce non-native grass species.