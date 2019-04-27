The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and its national, tribal and community partners will host the 17th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rapid City Police Department Public Safety Building. Individuals can dispose of expired, unused and unwanted prescription medications. This service is free and anonymous, however DEA cannot accept liquids, needles or other sharp objects.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
To locate other DEA Take Back sites, visit DEATakeBack.com or call 1-800-882-9539.