Prescription take-back day set for Saturday

The next Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Take-Back Day is Saturday.

According to the South Dakota Department of Social Services, it is an opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted prescription drugs. South Dakotans have been strong participants in the past and are encouraged to take part again, DSS spokesperson Steve Long said.

Unwanted medications can be disposed of without question in a secure medication drop box at participating locations like pharmacies and police stations.

“Participating in the Oct. 29 Take-Back Day event is something we can all do to help combat drug abuse,” said DSS Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill. “We encourage you to put Take-Back Day on your calendar if you have unwanted drugs. For those who already participate each year, thank you.”

The Spring National Take-Back Day on April 30 was extremely successful this year in South Dakota, Long said, with 1,168 pounds of medication collected for destruction through participating law enforcement locations. This is in addition to the 1,166 pounds collected through the take-back receptacles in retail pharmacies in April.

For those who cannot make it to a take-back site, DisposeRx packets are available for free from DSS and can be mailed directly to households, Long said. DisposeRx packets contain an FDA-approved ingredient that, when mixed with water, chemically and physically neutralizes the medication so it can be safely thrown away at home. The packets work with pills, tablets, capsules, liquids and powders.

In Rapid City, there will be nine disposal locations Saturday at three locations of Boyd's Drug Mart, Monument Health Rapid City Hospital, Oyate Health Center, the Public Safety Building, The Medicine Shoppe on Mount Rushmore Road, and two Walgreen's locations on Mount Rushmore Road and Mountain View Road.

Additional drop-off locations are scattered throughout the Black Hills and Western South Dakota. To find the closest take-back locations or to order DisposeRx packets, visit https://www.avoidopioidsd.com/take-action/safe-medication-disposal/.

DSS is also offering free medication lock boxes to help safely store medications. They can be ordered at https://www.avoidopioidsd.com/take-action/medication-lock-boxes/.

According to the 2019-2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, among the 9.5 million people that misused opioids in the past year, 9.3 were misusing prescription pain relievers. With the increasing danger of fake pills and fentanyl laced pills, Long said keeping any pills off the street, and off the illegal market, takes on added importance.

If you come across pills or medication in a public place like a park or parking lot, do not touch them or pick them up, Long said. Call law enforcement and they will safely dispose of the items.

