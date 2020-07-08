President of Oglala Sioux Tribe suspended for 30 days; lockdown lifted

But she said Bear Runner’s “whereabouts were unknown” and she and others couldn’t reach him to ask questions about the order.

Council members were “left to pick up the pieces of mass chaos,” Tapio said.

“I do support the president” and want “nothing but the best” for him, but he “needs to be held accountable,” she added.

Tapio said the motion also ordered Bear Runner to quarantine for 14 days. She said he was ordered to quarantine because he admitted he was recently in Rapid City and at protests.

Tapio said she herself was once suspended after using derogatory language at a council meeting. She said she admitted to her wrongdoing and apologized.

“We all need to be held accountable” she said.

Bear Runner did not immediately respond to a request for comment via a tribal spokesperson.

The council previously gave Bear Runner the authority to issue emergency coronavirus lockdowns, Eagle said. She said Bear Runner communicated about Monday’s lockdown with the police chief, emergency director, vice president and some councilmembers.