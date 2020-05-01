President Trump announces he'll attend July 3 fireworks at Mount Rushmore

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

President Donald Trump will be attending the July 3 fireworks display at Mount Rushmore, he announced Friday on a podcast.

The president was interviewed on "The Dan Bongino Show" podcast when he made the announcement. U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., also confirmed Trump's plan Friday on Twitter.

The National Park Service announced Tuesday the return of the fireworks to Mount Rushmore National Memorial after an 11-year absence.

Following an environmental assessment conducted earlier this year, the agency issued a finding of "no significant impact," which allows the fireworks celebration to be permitted.

The event will be held subject to weather, security and wildland fire conditions and in accordance with Trump’s Opening Up America Again guidelines.

At a Jan. 15 White House press conference, Trump mentioned the Mount Rushmore fireworks display and his desire to see it return.

“I called up our people and in 15 minutes got it approved and we will have the first fireworks display at Mount Rushmore, and I will try and get out there if I can,” Trump said on Jan. 15.