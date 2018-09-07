President Donald Trump visited his 35th state while in office when Air Force One touched down in Sioux Falls Friday afternoon.
Trump was in South Dakota to headline a fundraiser for Rep. Kristi Noem's campaign for Governor and his visit lasted roughly three hours.
President Trump landed in Sioux Falls just after 3 p.m. local time and was greeted by Gov. Dennis Daugaard, Senators John Thune and Mike Rounds, Congressional candidate Dusty Johnson and members of the South Dakota National Air Guard.
After a roughly five-minute talk with the greeting party, Trump then walked over to a group of supporters waiting on the tarmac. He shook hands and took pictures for around 10 minutes before getting in a black Cadillac limousine and setting off to the fundraiser at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.
A $5,000-per-couple donation to support Noem allowed contributors to attend the event and remarks and get a photo with Trump. A $500 donation per person gave access to the event without a photo. Pool reporters estimated the crowd to be 500 people on Friday, meaning Noem's campaign stands to make at least $250,000 from the event.
At the fundraiser, supporters chanted "we want Trump," before Rep. Kristi Noem took the stage.
Rep. Noem talked about South Dakota being a small state and how advantageous it was to be nimble. She then suggested the state can partner with the president to "make South Dakota and America even greater."
Noem said she is "eternally grateful, that God gave us a president that puts America first," before introducing the president to the crowd of roughly 500 people.
Trump took the stage to "God Bless the USA," playing over the loudspeaker and immediately started praising Noem. He also called Dusty Johnson "your next congressman," before talking about some of his accomplishments including tax cuts and unemployment numbers. He then railed against President Obama and the media.
In closing, President Trump called Rep. Noem, "tough, strong and nice" and and said Noem is "an outstanding person and she's going to be a great, great governor."
The President left the Sioux Falls stage to the Rolling Stones song, "You Can't Always Get What You Want."
Outside the event, the president was met by a small group of protesters waving signs and holding balloons that depicted him as a baby. Some supporters also stood outside the fundraising venue waving flags and shouting encouragement as the motorcade drove by.
Earlier in the day in Fargo, Trump was campaigning for Republican Rep. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, who is seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp.
Trump urged state Republicans to get behind Cramer's campaign during an event in Fargo. He says Cramer will help Republicans push for stronger borders and "no crime" and help protect Medicare and Social Security.
The president said Cramer will be the best choice for the state's Native American community and he's making a similar argument that he made to black voters in 2016.
Trump says, "What do you have to lose?"