President Trump still expected at Mount Rushmore fireworks show, tourism official says

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

President Donald Trump is still scheduled to attend a fireworks display on July 3 at Mount Rushmore.

Visit Rapid City Executive Director Julie Jensen told the Civic Center Board of Directors on Tuesday that the fireworks show at Mount Rushmore is still scheduled and President Trump is scheduled to attend. She said the event would have audience numbers controlled by a ticketing process even though it will be free.

"They will have to shut Mount Rushmore down during the day for secret service to sweep the area," she said. "We don't know all of the details yet, but we are still preparing for the president to be here."

Jensen said she is optimistic about how the area is reopening after being shut down by the coronavirus.

"People coming here have been very safe and everything is very, very clean," she told the board. "Our industries are doing an incredible job keeping people safe."

She said they are marketing the area as a great opportunity because so many activities are available to enjoy the great outdoors while maintaining plenty of distance from other people.

"The Black Hills are great for socially distant fun," Jensen said.