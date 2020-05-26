President Trump still expected at Mount Rushmore fireworks show, tourism official says

President Donald Trump is still scheduled to attend a fireworks display on July 3 at Mount Rushmore.
Visit Rapid City Executive Director Julie Jensen told the Civic Center Board of Directors on Tuesday that the fireworks show at Mount Rushmore is still scheduled and President Trump is scheduled to attend. She said the event would have audience numbers controlled by a ticketing process even though it will be free.
"They will have to shut Mount Rushmore down during the day for secret service to sweep the area," she said. "We don't know all of the details yet, but we are still preparing for the president to be here."
Jensen said she is optimistic about how the area is reopening after being shut down by the coronavirus.
"People coming here have been very safe and everything is very, very clean," she told the board. "Our industries are doing an incredible job keeping people safe."
She said they are marketing the area as a great opportunity because so many activities are available to enjoy the great outdoors while maintaining plenty of distance from other people.
"The Black Hills are great for socially distant fun," Jensen said.
She said the Visitor Center and Visit Rapid City offices are opening June 1. She said the downtown ambassadors program will also resume in mid-June.
Tracy Heitsch told the board that the financial status of the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center was about where they expected. She said April revenue was down from an average of about $147,000 to only about $100,000 this year. Expenses were only $577,000 compared to a normal expenditure of $800,000. May revenue will depend on the BBB payment, which will be revenue from March activity.
"We think expenses will be a little bit better than we thought and revenue will be about the same," Heitsch said.
Civic Center Executive Director Craig Baltzer said all 41 employees at the civic center are registered for the furlough program that begins next week. He said they have been careful to stagger the furloughs so that business could still be conducted at the facility.
