Preston running for District 32 House seat

James Preston of Rapid City was recently selected by local Democrats as a candidate for state representative in District 32, which includes downtown and the south side of Rapid City.

"As a problem solver and critical thinker, I am drawn to this position because South Dakota has not seen this level of economic or social challenge since the Great Depression, a time when my great-grandfather lost his homestead along the Belle Fourche River. Many people are concerned with the direction we are headed, fed up with stagnant wages, and noticing increases of crime in our district.

"We need representatives who will promote affordable health care, livable wages, new opportunities to struggling families, and help empower South Dakota’s trajectory towards a better future.

"Although a first-time candidate in District 32, I offer over a decade of health care experience, critical thinking as a small-business operations director serving our community in the private practice setting (RapidCare Medical Center), and health care systems engineering at the enterprise-level inside the Veteran Health Administration. I strongly support and respect those who have served and will speak up for local veterans and active duty forces. As your state representative, I will assure your voices are heard and fight equally for all local stakeholders."

Preston grew up in Rapid City and has been employed as a health care professional and administrator for the last 12 years and is a small business owner. He graduated from the University of Colorado and has a graduate degree in business from the University of South Dakota specialized in Health Services Administration and is a certified Project Management Professional. He is an avid biker, hiker and musician. He and his wife have three children, ages 7 to 16.

