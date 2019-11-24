This is the season to be thankful.
I can tell you that I am thankful for many things in my life. My family, my friends, my co-workers, my career, my faith, my community and the list could go on. This is not about me, though. It is about the Rapid City Journal and our partnership with area restaurants.
The RCJ has partnered with 20 local Black Hills restaurants to give our readers a chance to experience a breakfast, lunch, or dinner at a significantly reduced price.
We started a few weeks ago selling $400 of Gift certificates for $99, $20 from each of the following partners: Bake Works, Botticelli Ristorante, Cheyenne Crossing, Dakotah Steakhouse, Delmonico Grill, Dickeys BBQ Pit, Fairmont Diner, Firehouse Brewing Company, Golden Corral, Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant and Bar, High Country Grub, (kol), The Mudhole, Murphy’s Pub and Grill, Pizza Hut (Sturgis, Belle Fourche, Hot Springs, Custer, and Summerset), Que Pasa, Reflect Bistro Cambria Hotel, Tally’s Silver Spoon, The Knuckle, and Uncle Louies.
Today I am announcing that we will be selling the last of them for $50 each. The reason for the price drop is that we want to sell them immediately; the expiration date is Feb. 7, 2020.
That still gives you 75 days, close to 11 weeks, to use them. It only takes using three of them at this price to start seeing the benefit. You may ask, why is the publisher of the RCJ pushing gift certificates. It is simple. I am thankful for our readers. I am thankful for our employees. I am thankful for our partners.
These gift certificates are a win, win, win for everyone involved. You can come down and pick up your gift certificates at the Rapid City Journal at 507 Main St., Rapid City SD 57701. We are open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. We will be closed Thanksgiving Day. Thank you again for allowing the Journal to be a part of your life and Happy Thanksgiving.