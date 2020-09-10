Primrose Retirement Communties wins national award

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Primrose Retirement Communities, LLC has earned a 2020 Employee Approved award from healthcare intelligence firm NRC Health. The award recognizes senior care organizations nationwide for engaging and inspiring their employees.

Primrose Retirement Community of Rapid City consists of 48 independent living apartments. Headquartered in Aberdeen, Primrose Retirement Communities, LLC provides high-quality independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities at more than 40 locations in 19 states.

“It’s quite an honor to have Primrose be chosen by its employees for the culture that we have here. We are very appreciative of everything our staff does and for them helping us win this award,” said Jim Thares, Primrose founder and CEO.

Only 20 assisted living or skilled nursing organizations earned 2020 Employee Approved distinction. Primrose placed 13th in the nation for outstanding culture. Winners were selected according to the results from NRC Health’s 2019 Employee Experience Survey. To qualify, organizations must have a high percentage of respondents willing to recommend their locations as places to work. This measure is known as the Net Promoter Score, and it strongly correlates with employee engagement, organizational loyalty and job satisfaction.

“We are proud to honor those senior living organizations who continue to provide outstanding work experiences for their employees,” said Helen Hardy, chief growth officer of NRC Health. “We commend these organizations for supporting a work environment dedicated to the success of their staff.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0