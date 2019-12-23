Prison, $30K in restitution for former OST evidence tech who stole from safe

Prison, $30K in restitution for former OST evidence tech who stole from safe

Courts

former evidence technician with the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety who admitted to stealing more than $30,000 from a safe she was supposed to protect has been sentenced to six months in prison and one year of supervised release.

Lorraine Yellow Boy, 45 of Porcupine, will also have to pay $30,661 in restitution. In court documents, she said that she used most of the money she stole at a casino. 

Yellow Boy was hired as an evidence technician in July 2018 and had access to the evidence room that stored items such as guns, drugs and cash, according to the factual basis document. She was in charge of the currency safe. 

Her thefts reportedly took place between October of 2018 and March 2019.

