Prison official fired by Gov. Noem says she wasn't told why

SIOUX FALLS | A former South Dakota prison official recently fired by Gov. Kristi Noem said Tuesday that she wasn't told why she was dismissed.

Jennifer Dreiske, the former deputy warden at the State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls, had worked at the Department of Corrections for 19 years until Noem announced Thursday that she was being fired along with the prison's warden, Darin Young.

The Department of Human Services had been investigating an anonymous complaint that alleged that supervising corrections officers regularly sexually harassed their colleagues, that employee morale was low and that promotions were plagued by nepotism.

Dreiske said in a statement on Facebook that she “never wavered” in her duties but that she was fired without an explanation.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“My priorities have always been to promote the safety of our staff and the rehabilitation of our incarcerated population,” she wrote.

Noem also suspended her Cabinet secretary who oversees the state's prisons and the director of a prison work program. The governor has declined to comment on the investigation beyond issuing two statements and releasing the anonymous complaint.