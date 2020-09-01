 Skip to main content
Prisoners clip newspaper articles for SD governors to congratulate citizens on achievements

Prisoners clip newspaper articles for SD governors to congratulate citizens on achievements




South Dakota has a long-time program where prisoners are paid 25 cents an hour to collect newspaper articles about citizen achievements so governors can send congratulatory messages. 

The newspaper clipping program has existed for at least 25 years, said Michael Winder, spokesman for the Department of Corrections. Two inmates are assigned to the program. 

The workers review newspapers from across South Dakota and cut out articles about achievements and anniversaries, Winder said. 

Examples of the types of articles they’re looking for include baby announcements, birthdays and wedding anniversaries of 50 years or more. They’ll also clip articles about people receiving awards or earning achievements, such as receiving an award for saving someone’s life or becoming an Eagle Scout. 

The clipped articles are then sent to the governor’s office so it can send congratulatory messages to the citizens.

