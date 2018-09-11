The Republican candidate for governor, Kristi Noem, has received the endorsement of South Dakota Right to Life.
"South Dakota needs a pro-life leader in the governor's office to ensure greater protections for pregnant mothers and their unborn children, and we think Kristi Noem is that leader," said Debbie Pease, the organization's vice president, in a press release.
In a press release from her campaign, Noem said she would, if elected governor, assign an "unborn person advocate" within her administration to "monitor, report and recommend legislative and policy changes."
Noem faces Democrat and state Sen. Billie Sutton and Libertarian Kurt Evans in the Nov. 6 election.