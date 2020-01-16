Pro-life observance set for Sunday

Rapid City Right to Life's Roe V. Wade Memorial Observance "The Sanctity of Human Life" will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Open Bible Church in Rapid City. Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden will be the keynote speaker.

This annual event marks the anniversary of Roe V. Wade, the Jan. 22, 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that protects a pregnant woman's choice to have an abortion. This memorial service honors about 60 million unborn children whose lives have been taken through abortion since 1973.

After the service, at 3 p.m., there will be a reception and opportunity to browse through booths from several area pro-life ministries.

