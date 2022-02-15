Professional boxing returns to Deadwood on March 11

The Deadwood Mountain Grand is hosting a night of professional boxing that will be broadcast live on Showtime on Friday, March 11. The event will have six bouts featuring fighters with a combined record of 85 wins and four losses.

The event is part of the ShoBox: The Next Generation program with Showtime Boxing. According to promoters, ShoBox is a proving ground for top prospects, matching young talent competitively against their toughest opponents to date. More than 75 ShoBox fighters have become world champions.

The headliners for the event in Deadwood are super welterweights Ardreal Holmes and Damian Sosa. The two have a combined record of 30 wins and one loss.

Ardreal Holmes, fighting out of Flint, Michigan, is a 6-foot-2 inch southpaw who boasts a record of 11-0 with five KO’s. Even though he is undefeated, his last fight was in 2019.

Damian Sosa is a 5-foot-9 inch 25 year old fighting out of Tijuana, Mexico. He has rung up an impressive 19-1 record featuring 10 KO’s. He is ranked number 76 out of 1,779 super welterweights in the world and he is the No. 5 Super Welterweight in Mexico. He fought most of his matches in Mexico until a December decision over Clay Collard in California. His only loss in a six-year career came in a 10-round decision in Canada in 2019 to Artem Oganesyan who remains undefeated.

The card also features middleweights Hurshidbek Normatov versus Derrick Colemon in what is being described as a bruising match of fighters boasting 23 wins, only one loss and 12 KO’s between the two. Colemon has nine knockouts and his only loss was in an eight-round decision to Joseph Jackson in 2020.

In the lightweight division Luis Acosta with a 12-0 record and 11 KO’s faces oEdwin De Los Santos with a 13-1 record and 12 KO’s. Also appearing at Deadwood Mountain Grand are rising stars David Navarro from Los Angeles, Jeremiah Milton from Tulsaand , Giovani Marquesz from Houston who is making his professional debut.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $45 with front row VIP tickets available as well at Ticketmaster.com or by calling 605-559-1188. Capacity for the live event is about 2,500 seats. Doors open at 5 p.m. with the first bout beginning at 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit deadwoodmountaingrand.com.

The Deadwood Mountain Grand began hosting top-notch boxing events in 2018. Before the pandemic slowed live event scheduling, the intent was to host three or four quality boxing cards at the event center every year. This is the only boxing event on the schedule for this year.

