A meeting of the Association of Fundraising Professionals — South Dakota Chapter that features Emma DeVos of Innovative Non-Profit and Jill Ruhd and Jona Schmidt of Dakota State University will be held Wednesday in Rapid City.
The meeting’s topic is “Database Management & Donor Retention.”
The event is free to AFP-SD members and $15 for nonmembers and will be held at the Rushmore Plaza Holiday Inn from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
To register, visit the South Dakota AFP website at community.afpglobal.org/afpsdsouthdakotachapter/events/recentcommunityeventsdashboard.