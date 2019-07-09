{{featured_button_text}}

A meeting of the Association of Fundraising Professionals — South Dakota Chapter that features Emma DeVos of Innovative Non-Profit and Jill Ruhd and Jona Schmidt of Dakota State University will be held Wednesday in Rapid City.

The meeting’s topic is “Database Management & Donor Retention.”

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The event is free to AFP-SD members and $15 for nonmembers and will be held at the Rushmore Plaza Holiday Inn from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To register, visit the South Dakota AFP website at community.afpglobal.org/afpsdsouthdakotachapter/events/recentcommunityeventsdashboard.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0