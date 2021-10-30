Program director, student see opportunities for women in male-dominated field

Melina Hatfield recalls discovering a knack she had as a child – a knack that’s now blossoming into a talent she can tap to make a living.

“I used to take apart old TVs,” she said. “At least the ones that didn’t work. Then I’d put them back together.”

Hatfield, 18, is among the students in Western Dakota Technical College’s HVAC and Refrigeration Technology program. She’s beginning studies and work in a field that harbors, according to Michele Seaman, a sprawling array of tasks. It’s also a field with only a small percentage of women – something that Seaman, the college’s HVAC/R program director, believes can change.

The college’s website describes the program as involving “troubleshooting, problem-solving, customer service, and professional skills in addition to technical HVAC/R skills.” Seaman emphasized the problem-solving aspect of the field as she described her own interest.

“I am a problem solver,” said Seaman, who’s directed the program for about a year. “When you’re out there, it’s always a mystery. What is going on? What do you need to solve this mystery?”

She mentioned a malfunctioning furnace, a broken air conditioner, or a weak refrigerator. Lots of questions emerge from these problems, Seaman said.

“What do you need to do?” she asked. “What’s wrong? Is it electrical? Is it mechanical? Is it customer error? Is it installation error? There are so many facets to this job that you just never quit learning.”

After Seaman taught a class to first-year HVAC and Refrigeration Technology students on a recent morning, mixing practical work advice with scientific concepts, students reflected on the studies.

“I just wanted to solidify my knowledge a little more,” said Raul Rojas, a student in the class who already has work experience. “I decided to come here and learn more about the theory of it all.”

Seaman acknowledged that the field is heavily populated by men – with Hatfield the only female student in the department. Seaman would like to see more women come into the field, particularly when they discover how varied the work can be.

“It’s hard for people to get a good comprehension of what this field is,” she said. “I think a lot of women may see big equipment and heavy ladders.”

But extreme physical strength, Seaman said, is not a requirement.

“You have to work smarter, not harder,” she said. “I haven’t had a back surgery, and I haven’t had big problems because I don’t out-muscle things. I have to outsmart things.”

Seaman, who earned a degree in business administration from Bismarck State College, said acceptance into the field wasn’t readily available when she started doing the work about 25 years ago.

“It was very intimidating,” she said. “When I first started working, some of the men refused to work with me. So I just asked them when they were quitting, because I wasn’t going to quit. They decided they weren’t going to quit either, so we had to get along.”

She added, “Once I broke that barrier in the field, the guys that I worked with were like my big brothers. It’s hard to break that barrier, but I felt like once I was in the field and they accepted me for who I was, all things were equal.”

But she acknowledged that the presence of a barrier at all was something extra that women had to face.

“Breaking the barrier sometimes is hard,” she said. “You have to wonder as a new person breaking those barriers, why has nobody else done it? Why do I think I can do it? You have to have that mentality that I can do it.”

She encouraged women to try to work in fields such as this one, where they might find work that lets them thrive.

“It might be something that you totally love and you never knew you had the talent for, but you’ll never know until you put that foot forward and give it a try,” she said.

Seaman mentioned the organization Women in HVACR as one place of support. People can find more information at https://www.womeninhvacr.org/.

Seaman has pursued other interests that have helped her to cultivate the sort of mentality she described.

“I work with horses, and I am an endurance rider,” she said. “I already know that I have the ability to work through anything.”

Seaman has coordinated the Fort Meade Endurance Ride for five years, and she also started, with her husband, the business L & M Service Specialists, in Rapid City.

For Hatfield, the work outside of class has already begun. She’s working as an assistant at Complete HVAC Service and Installation, in Rapid City.

“I like residential work,” she said, noting that she enjoys wiring and other intricate tasks. Part of what motivated her to take things apart when she was a child was a desire to figure out just how they worked.

Hatfield said she thinks women might be reluctant to enter the field simply because there are so many more men in it right now – not because of anything related to the work itself.

That’s something she and Seaman are working to change.

